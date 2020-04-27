Datsun teases Redi-GO facelift; launch likely soon

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 27 April 2020, 17:29 PM

The Datsun Redi-GO facelift has been teased ahead of its launch which is likely to take place once the lockdown ends. Two teaser images shared by the company reveals key details of the front and side profile of the car.

Powertrain options on the facelifted Datsun Redi-GO could include the same 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines, albeit in the BS6 format. The former produces 54bhp and 72Nm of torque while the latter produces 67bhp and 91Nm of torque in their current state of tune. A five-speed manual transmission is expected to be offered as standard while an AMT unit could be limited to the 1.0-litre variant.

Datsun Redi-Go facelift side profile teaser image

As seen in the teaser image, the Datsun Redi-GO facelift features L-shaped DRLs, a new octagonal shaped grille with a chrome surround, LED headlamps and the Datsun badging on the fender. Also on offer will be contrast coloured faux skid plates, roof-mounted conventional antenna, integrated spoiler, LED tail lights and alloy wheels.

Inside, the Datsun Redi-GO facelift could come equipped with new upholstery, an updated infotainment system and a revised instrument console. The model will also be updated to comply with the crash test and safety norms.