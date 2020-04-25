BS6 Mahindra XUV500 online bookings commence at Rs 5,000
Earlier this month we revealed the variant-wise feature list for the upcoming BS6 compliant XUV500. This time around, the company has started accepting online bookings for the BS6 XUV500 against a token amount of Rs 5,000. The feature loaded SUV from Mahindra will be available in four variants – W5, W7, W9 and W11 (O).
The BS6 Mahindra XUV500 comes with seven colour options – crimson red, volcano black, pearl white, opulent purple, mystic copper, moondust silver and lake side brown. Mahindra offers a wide range of customisation option like – special kits, portable car chiller and warmer, front parking sensors, GPS heads-up display, speakers, exterior chrome elements, mat sets and more. These accessories can be purchased during the booking process.
Under the hood, the BS6 compliant Mahindra XUV500 is powered by a 2.2-litre, sixth-generation electronically controlled Variable Geometry Turbocharger (eVGT), mHawk diesel engine. This diesel engine generates 153bhp at 3,750rpm and 360Nm between 1,750-2,800rpm. The BS6 XUV500 will be available in six-speed manual and six-speed automatic options.
The variant-wise prices for the BS6 version of the XUV500 is expected to be announced soon.
Similar News
-
Renault Kwid
- ₹ 2.92 - 5.01 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Hyundai Creta
- ₹ 9.99 - 17.2 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
- ₹ 5.69 - 9.53 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Maruti Suzuki Swift
- ₹ 4.99 - 8.84 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Hyundai Venue
- ₹ 6.7 - 11.51 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Honda Amaze
- ₹ 6.1 - 9.96 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
- ₹ 4.88 - 7.95 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra XUV300
- ₹ 8.3 - 12.69 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra XUV500
- ₹ 12.31 - 19.74 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra Marazzo
- ₹ 10 - 14.77 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra Thar
- ₹ 6.72 - 9.99 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra Alturas G4
- ₹ 27.7 - 30.7 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi