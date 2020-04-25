BS6 Mahindra XUV500 online bookings commence at Rs 5,000

BS6 Mahindra XUV500 online bookings commence at Rs 5,000 New Mahindra XUV500
author image Nikhil Puthran
Saturday 25 April 2020, 08:30 AM

Earlier this month we revealed the variant-wise feature list for the upcoming BS6 compliant XUV500. This time around, the company has started accepting online bookings for the BS6 XUV500 against a token amount of Rs 5,000. The feature loaded SUV from Mahindra will be available in four variants – W5, W7, W9 and W11 (O).

The BS6 Mahindra XUV500 comes with seven colour options – crimson red, volcano black, pearl white, opulent purple, mystic copper, moondust silver and lake side brown. Mahindra offers a wide range of customisation option like – special kits, portable car chiller and warmer, front parking sensors, GPS heads-up display, speakers, exterior chrome elements, mat sets and more. These accessories can be purchased during the booking process.

Under the hood, the BS6 compliant Mahindra XUV500 is powered by a 2.2-litre, sixth-generation electronically controlled Variable Geometry Turbocharger (eVGT), mHawk diesel engine. This diesel engine generates 153bhp at 3,750rpm and 360Nm between 1,750-2,800rpm. The BS6 XUV500 will be available in six-speed manual and six-speed automatic options.

The variant-wise prices for the BS6 version of the XUV500 is expected to be announced soon.

Similar News

Ad
Popular cars
Upcoming cars
View All
Popular Mahindra Cars
Popular SUV Cars
View All
Ad