BS6 Mahindra XUV500 online bookings commence at Rs 5,000

Nikhil Puthran Saturday 25 April 2020, 08:30 AM

Earlier this month we revealed the variant-wise feature list for the upcoming BS6 compliant XUV500 . This time around, the company has started accepting online bookings for the BS6 XUV500 against a token amount of Rs 5,000. The feature loaded SUV from Mahindra will be available in four variants – W5, W7, W9 and W11 (O).

The BS6 Mahindra XUV500 comes with seven colour options – crimson red, volcano black, pearl white, opulent purple, mystic copper, moondust silver and lake side brown. Mahindra offers a wide range of customisation option like – special kits, portable car chiller and warmer, front parking sensors, GPS heads-up display, speakers, exterior chrome elements, mat sets and more. These accessories can be purchased during the booking process.

Under the hood, the BS6 compliant Mahindra XUV500 is powered by a 2.2-litre, sixth-generation electronically controlled Variable Geometry Turbocharger (eVGT), mHawk diesel engine. This diesel engine generates 153bhp at 3,750rpm and 360Nm between 1,750-2,800rpm. The BS6 XUV500 will be available in six-speed manual and six-speed automatic options.

The variant-wise prices for the BS6 version of the XUV500 is expected to be announced soon.