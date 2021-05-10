BS6 Isuzu mu-X launched in India at Rs 33.23 lakh

Nikhil Puthran Monday 10 May 2021, 16:00 PM

Alongside the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, the company has launched the BS6 Isuzu MU-X SUV in India. The 4x2 version is priced at Rs 33.23 lakh, while the 4x4 version has been priced at Rs 35.19 lakh (both ex-showroom, Tamil Nadu). Isuzu claims that the mu-X has been styled with a tiger-inspired dynamic and muscular exterior that gives the seven-seat SUV a muscular presence.

Mechanically, the mu-X is powered by a 1.9-litre Ddi engine that produces 161bhp of power and 360Nm of torque between 2,000-2,500rpm. It is believed that this engine has lower NVH levels in the cabin. The mu-X will be available in both 4x2 and 4x4 variants with the new six-speed sequential-shift automatic transmission. The 4x4 variant sports a ‘shift-on-the-fly’ 4x4 select dial for an excellent off-roading capability.

The SUV gets soft leather seats, adjustable headrest for all seats, and a fairly spacious third-row. The vehicle features one-touch split/fold seats in the second and the third row. It also features a twin cockpit design with easily accessible controls for both, the driver and the front passenger. In addition to these, the Penta-Link rear suspension provides excellent comfort for all passengers. Additionally, the mu-X also offers a number of smart storage compartments for added convenience.