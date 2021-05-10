BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and Hi-Lander debuts in India; introduces six-speed manual transmission

Nikhil Puthran Monday 10 May 2021, 15:33 PM

Post much wait, Isuzu has launched the BS6 compliant range of the D-Max V-Cross in India. Additionally, the company has introduced an all-new model, the Isuzu Hi-Lander, and a new variant the V-Cross Z AT, to address the needs of the growing pick-up culture in India. The Hi-Lander gets a two-wheel-drive set-up and comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. While the V-Cross can be had in three variant options, which include - V-Cross Z Prestige (4WD/AT), V-Cross Z (4WD/MT), V-Cross Z (2WD/AT). The base variants are offered at introductory prices (ex-showroom, Chennai) for a limited period, wherein the V-Cross Z (2WD/AT) is priced at Rs 19.98 lakh, while the Hi-Lander (2WD/MT) is priced at Rs 16.98 lakh.

The newly introduced BS6 range is powered by a 1.9-litre Ddi engine that generates 161bhp of power and 360Nm of torque between 2,000-2,500rpm. Depending on the model and the variant, the engine gets a six-speed automatic transmission and a new first-in-category six-speed manual transmission. It also comes with GSI (Gear Shift Indicator) that enables the driver to use the ideal gear in any driving condition ensuring the best in terms of torque, fuel management, and drivetrain durability.

Additionally, the company claims that these vehicles are equipped with Variable Geometric Turbocharger with position sensor that allows effective fuel burn. An effective set of After-Treatment Devices including LNT (Lean NOx Trap), DPD (Diesel Particular Diffuser) and A-SCR (Active Selective Catalyst Reduction) enable the vehicles to effectively manage the treatment of the exhaust gases and particulate matter. This is further assisted with an electronically controlled Hot & Cold EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation) system for optimal treatment management.

Visually, the D-Max V-Cross range features styling inspired by the ‘Cyborg - Orca’, with distinctive highlights of being sharp, aggressive, and solid. The wedge-shaped fascia and muscular wheel arches offer an aggressive presence to the vehicle. The V-Cross variants are equipped with reverse parking sensors and a rear camera for ease of parking.

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

To distinguish the Hi-Lander from the regular model, it features a grey grille and bumper design for a bolder look. Moreover, the vehicle gets a new headlamp design, blacked-out B-pillar o grey outside rear-view mirrors, body-colored door handles, 16-inch wheels sporting stylish wheel covers and chrome highlight for the tailgate handle. As for the interior, it gets a black and grey layout, ergonomic seats, AC system with three dials, and parking sensors. The Hi-Lander and V-Cross Z variants feature a well-appointed dashboard, centre console and door highlights that have a refreshed layout in black and grey.

The Hi-Lander and the V-Cross variants come with 3D design instrument cluster with chrome rings providing a high-intensity display with pertinent information and menu options. Adding convenience for the second-row passengers, comfortable rear seats and additional AC vents have been offered along with a second-row USB charging port. The V-Cross Z Prestige has a premium finish dashboard featuring Piano Black highlights with soft-touch panels and comes with sporty dual-tone brown and grey leather seating.

The V-Cross Z Prestige and V-Cross Z variants come equipped with Bi-LED auto-leveling projector head-lights giving 50 per cent longer and wider beam throw, shark-fin antenna with a gun-metal finish, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a stylish side step. For the first time, the V-Cross gets PESS (Passive Entry and Start Stop System) for convenience and safety. The PESS feature allows easy access to the vehicle while adding the convenience of starting and stopping the engine at the press of a button. The V-Cross variants also come with steering-mounted audio controls and a seven-inch touch screen audio system with USB input, DVD, AUX, iPod and Bluetooth connectivity. The 4WD variants additionally offer terrain command feature shift-on-fly drive mode, high ride suspension that offers high ground clearance, and wider track with a longer wheelbase.

In terms of safety, Isuzu vehicles offer iGRIP platform (Isuzu Gravity Response Intelligent Platform) for long-term durability and stability, and BOS (Brake Override System) which cuts power to the engine in case of panic braking. Additionally, the vehicles feature height-adjustable seat-belt with pre-tensioner and load limiter, speed-sensitive auto door lock, co-driver seat belt reminder, front and rear crumple zones, airbags, cross-car front beam, door side intrusion, collapsible steering column, and underbody steel protection for the drivetrain. The V-Cross Z Prestige variant offers ESC (Electronic Stability Control) with TCS (Traction Control System) and HDC (Hill Descent Control), to deliver convenience while driving in on-road or off-road conditions.

The variant-wise prices (ex-showroom, Chennai) for the BS6 range are as follows –

- D-Max Hi-Lander (2WD/MT) - Rs 16.98 lakh

- D-Max V-Cross Z (2WD/AT) - Rs 19.98 lakh

- D-Max V-Cross Z (4WD/MT): Rs 20.98 lakh

- D-Max V-Cross Z Prestige (4WD/AT): Rs 24.49 lakh