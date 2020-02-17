BS6 Hyundai Venue 1.4-litre diesel engine discontinued; new 1.5-litre unit to be launched soon

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 17 February 2020, 13:28 PM

Bookings for the BS6 Hyundai Venue, Elite i20 and Grand i10 started earlier this month. According to our dealer sources, the BS6-compliant Venue will receive a significant update in the form of a new diesel engine. The 1.4-litre diesel motor will soon be replaced by a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

The BS4 Hyundai Venue was powered by a 1.4-litre diesel engine that produced 89bhp and 220Nm of torque, paired to a six-speed manual transmission. This motor will soon be replaced by a BS6-compliant Kia-sourced 1.5-litre diesel engine that powers the Seltos, albeit in a de-tuned format.

The 1.5-litre diesel mill in the Kia Seltos currently produces 114bhp and 250Nm of torque. We expect this de-tuned 1.5-litre diesel engine to power other models from the Hyundai stable including the new-gen Creta and the third generation i20.