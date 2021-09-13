Please Tell Us Your City

      BMW X5 SportX Plus variants launched in India; prices start at Rs 77.90 lakh

      Monday 13 September 2021,16:41 PM IST

      BMW India has upped the appeal quotient of the X5 SUV with the launch of two new variants. Available with both petrol and diesel powertrains, the BMW X5 xDrive SportX Plus variants are available at a starting price of Rs 77.90 lakh (ex-showroom). 

      The SportX Plus will be slotted above the SportX trim in the diesel variant while the same will be the entry-level trim for the petrol derivative. With the special SportX treatment, the X5 is now benefitted with LED headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel, electrical seat adjustment with memory function, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, and the party piece – electrically adjustable roller sunblinds.

      Left Rear Three Quarter

      The SportX Plus also boasts connected drive technologies such as gesture control, display key, head-up display, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a similarly-sized touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. To complete the luxurious and premium package are a wireless charging pad, 10-speaker stereo system, and parking and reversing assistant. 

      Under the hood, the 3.0-litre diesel mill puts out 261bhp and 620Nm torque while the 3.0-litre petrol is tuned to produce 335bhp and 450Nm of peak torque. Both the motors are linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission transmitting the power to all four wheels. 

      Right Rear Three Quarter

      Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “The BMW X5 underlines a very strong appeal with its combined off-road abilities and dynamic driving pleasure. The most successful BMW sports activity vehicle (SAV) of all time now has a new, attractive addition to its line-up - BMW X5 xDrive ‘SportX Plus’. SportX Plus celebrates the gust of adrenaline with style and self-confidence. You will experience the superior forward thrust even more intensely with its compelling sportiness, agile handling and driving versatility. Its unmistakable BMW X genes, commanding road presence and robust proportions are bound to turn heads on every road.”

      BMW X5 ₹ 76.47 Lakh Onwards
      All BMW CarsUpcoming BMW Cars
      BMW | bmw x5 | x5

