New Force Gurkha to be unveiled in India on 15 September, 2021

Force Motors has officially confirmed the unveiling date of its upcoming SUV. The new Force Gurkha will be revealed in India on 15 September, 2021. The company has released a handful of teasers of the SUV revealing the exterior design and features of the Gurkha.

Appearance-wise, the Gurkha will be similar to the model displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo. The front fascia is likely to have a high-rise bonnet with a single slat front grille, circular LED headlights with integrated DRLs, air intake snorkel, fender-mounted turn indicators, and thick plastic cladding all around the body.

Inside, the cabin will follow a black theme with a touchscreen infotainment system, front-facing captain seats for all passengers, armrest for rear passengers, and moulded floor mats.

Under the flat bonnet, the Gurkha is expected to be powered by a BS6 compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine. It is likely to be mated to a manual gearbox with an option of a four-wheel-drive for the top-spec variants. More specific details are to be confirmed in the coming days.

Force Motors Gurkha BS6 ₹ N/A Onwards

Force Motors | Gurkha BS6 | Force Motors Gurkha BS6