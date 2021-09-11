Please Tell Us Your City

      New Force Gurkha to be unveiled in India on 15 September, 2021

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Saturday 11 September 2021,12:17 PM IST

      Force Motors has officially confirmed the unveiling date of its upcoming SUV. The new Force Gurkha will be revealed in India on 15 September, 2021. The company has released a handful of teasers of the SUV revealing the exterior design and features of the Gurkha. 

      Left Side View

      Appearance-wise, the Gurkha will be similar to the model displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo. The front fascia is likely to have a high-rise bonnet with a single slat front grille, circular LED headlights with integrated DRLs, air intake snorkel, fender-mounted turn indicators, and thick plastic cladding all around the body.

      Inside, the cabin will follow a black theme with a touchscreen infotainment system, front-facing captain seats for all passengers, armrest for rear passengers, and moulded floor mats. 

      Left Rear Three Quarter

      Under the flat bonnet, the Gurkha is expected to be powered by a BS6 compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine. It is likely to be mated to a manual gearbox with an option of a four-wheel-drive for the top-spec variants. More specific details are to be confirmed in the coming days. 

