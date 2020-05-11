BMW launches M8 Coupe in India at Rs 2.15 crore

BMW launches M8 Coupe in India at Rs 2.15 crore New BMW M8
author image Bilal Firfiray
Monday 11 May 2020, 07:47 AM
BMW launches M8 Coupe in India at Rs 2.15 crore

BMW has launched the M8 Coupe Coupe in India for a price tag of Rs 2.15 crore. The M8 Coupe Coupe is the newest flagship from Bavarian carmaker in India. It competes against the likes of Mercedes-AMG GT R Coupe, Aston Martin V8 Vantage, and Bentley Continental GT in the ultra-expensive, sport grand tourer segment.

Powering the M8 Coupe is a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 which also powers the M8 GTE race car. The race-derived V8 puts out 591bhp in the standard guise, while the Competition version punches out 616bhp and 750Nm and is paired to an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic. The power is channelled to the road via the M-spec xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

In terms of performance, the M8 Coupe can do 0-100kmph in just 3.2 seconds and the top speed is limited to 250kmph but can be bumped up to 305kmph with the optional M Driver’s package. The chassis has been tweaked for both track and long-distance touring, claim the engineers from the M-Division. Other hardware which comes with the M8 includes adaptive suspension, active differential, carbon-ceramic brakes, aero upgrades and electromechanical steering. Moreover, the Coupe sits on 20-inch M light-alloy wheels.

In terms of styling, it is everything we’d expect from an M flagship. There are large air-intakes, M-double bar kidney grille upfront. The wheel arches are flared up and the black-chrome gills on the side complements the duck-lip spoiler. At the back, there is an imposing rear diffuser with quad-exhaust. The M8 also comes standard with special double-bubble CRPF roof. And the M Carbon exterior package is offered as an option. On the inside, there’s a leather-wrapped steering wheel, all-digital instrument console, 10.25-inch infotainment system, heads-up-display, exclusive M-Sport seats and a newly designed gear selector.

The M8 Coupe is expected to be joined by M8 Cabriolet and M8 Gran Coupe as well.

Ad
Popular cars
Upcoming cars
View All
Popular BMW Cars
Popular Coupe Cars
View All
Ad