Bilal Firfiray Monday 11 May 2020, 07:47 AM

BMW launches M8 Coupe in India at Rs 2.15 crore

BMW has launched the M8 Coupe Coupe in India for a price tag of Rs 2.15 crore. The M8 Coupe Coupe is the newest flagship from Bavarian carmaker in India. It competes against the likes of Mercedes-AMG GT R Coupe, Aston Martin V8 Vantage , and Bentley Continental GT in the ultra-expensive, sport grand tourer segment.

Powering the M8 Coupe is a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 which also powers the M8 GTE race car. The race-derived V8 puts out 591bhp in the standard guise, while the Competition version punches out 616bhp and 750Nm and is paired to an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic. The power is channelled to the road via the M-spec xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

In terms of performance, the M8 Coupe can do 0-100kmph in just 3.2 seconds and the top speed is limited to 250kmph but can be bumped up to 305kmph with the optional M Driver’s package. The chassis has been tweaked for both track and long-distance touring, claim the engineers from the M-Division. Other hardware which comes with the M8 includes adaptive suspension, active differential, carbon-ceramic brakes, aero upgrades and electromechanical steering. Moreover, the Coupe sits on 20-inch M light-alloy wheels.

In terms of styling, it is everything we’d expect from an M flagship. There are large air-intakes, M-double bar kidney grille upfront. The wheel arches are flared up and the black-chrome gills on the side complements the duck-lip spoiler. At the back, there is an imposing rear diffuser with quad-exhaust. The M8 also comes standard with special double-bubble CRPF roof. And the M Carbon exterior package is offered as an option. On the inside, there’s a leather-wrapped steering wheel, all-digital instrument console, 10.25-inch infotainment system, heads-up-display, exclusive M-Sport seats and a newly designed gear selector.

The M8 Coupe is expected to be joined by M8 Cabriolet and M8 Gran Coupe as well.