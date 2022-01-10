  • Type your location
      Skoda Kodiaq facelift launched in India at Rs 34. 99 lakh

      Desirazu Venkat

      Desirazu Venkat

      Monday 10 January 2022,15:11 PM IST

      The Skoda Kodiaq facelift has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 34.99 lakh. There are three trim levels, one petrol engine and eight colour options available for this updated Kodiaq.

      The car was showcased last year globally and began its Indian innings at Skoda’s Aurangabad plant last month when they began production of the vehicle. On the outside, this Kodiaq gets the latest Skoda grille, new bumpers as well as a new design for the alloy wheels. The cabin layout is the same as before but with added features and a new touchscreen infotainment system.

      Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Dashboard

      Unlike the previous car, where Skoda slowly introduced different versions of the Kodiaq over one year, this time they have brought in three versions of the SUV at the same time. The standard trim is Style, the luxury version is the L&K which is the most stylish version with all the bells and whistles that Skoda offers for the Kodiaq.

      The engine on offer across all three trim levels is a 2.0-litre petrol producing 187bhp/320Nm and is offered only with a seven-speed DSG. 4X4 tech is standard for all variants as are nine airbags and a suite of safety features ranging from ABS with EBD to Hill hold control.

      The Skoda Kodiaq is a rival for the likes of the MG Gloster, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the Toyota Fortuner.

      Prices for the Skoda Kodiaq range (ex-showroom)

      Skoda Kodiaq Style- Rs 34.99 lakh   

      Skoda Kodiaq Sportline- Rs 35.99 lakh

      Skoda Kodiaq L&K- Rs 37.49 lakh      

         

      Skoda Kodiaq
      Skoda Kodiaq ₹ 34.99 Lakh Onwards
      Skoda
      Skoda | Kodiaq Petrol BS6 | Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6

      By Desirazu Venkat01/10/2022 12:24:16

      The Kodiaq is being offered in 3 versions, one petrol engine and eight colour options

