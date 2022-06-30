New Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder to debut tomorrow

Toyota, the Japanese auto major, is all set to reveal the all-new Hyryder tomorrow. Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have jointly developed this SUV for one of the most competitive segments in India and to rival the likes of Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and the Volkswagen Taigun. Meanwhile, the carmaker will manufacture the new SUV at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka.

In the most recent teaser, Toyota confirmed an all-wheel-drive system, for the Urban Cruise Hyryder. Besides this, one of the previous teasers also showed the nine-inch infotainment touchscreen system that was introduced with the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno and has recently made its way to the 2022 new Maruti Suzuki Brezza. In addition, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, as seen in the teasers, is expected to come with a 360-degree camera setup.

Regarding the exterior, the SUV will bear a modern exterior design. It will get a closed-off grille, split daytime running lights, headlights located in the bumper as against the conventional setup, a large grille in the bumper for ventilation, U-shaped rear lights, and body cladding. On the inside, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will feature a dual-tone interior theme.

Toyota has not revealed the engine specifications of its upcoming new offering yet and will likely be disclosed tomorrow during the unveiling. That said, the powertrain Urban Cruiser Hyryder will have some form of electrification, most probably a mild-hybrid or strong hybrid functionality.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh Estimated Price

