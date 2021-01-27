2021 Jeep Compass launched; prices start at Rs 16.99 lakh

Jay Shah Wednesday 27 January 2021, 12:00 PM

Jeep has launched the new Compass in India with prices starting at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai and Delhi). The Compass will be available across four trims, 11 variants, two powertrains, and seven exterior colour shades. The bookings for the mid-size SUV had already commenced earlier in the month.

Customers can choose from four trim options – Sport, Longitude, Limited (O), and S. A special limited 80th Anniversary edition has also be introduced alongside the four trims. The paint schemes available are Galaxy Blue, Techno Green, Bright White, Magnesio Grey, Brilliant Black, Exotic Red, and Minimal Grey. The test-drive and deliveries of the Compass is slated to begin from 2 February 2021.

Visually, the Jeep Compass has subtle exterior updates over the previous model. It retains the signature seven-case front grille with chrome inserts and LED headlamps along with integrated LED DRLs on both the sides. The lower portion houses the LED fog lamps, centre-placed air intakes, and a faux plate finished in silver. The only noticeable change on the side are the new five-spoke two-tone alloy wheels while the square-shaped wheel arches with plastic cladding, roof rails, and shark fin antenna have been carried over.

2021-Jeep-Compass-interior

Inside, the cabin of the Compass has been completely revamped and is at par with its competitors. The free-standing 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by FCA’s UConnect 5 is now Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible. The three-spoke multi-function steering wheel commands the 10.2-inch all-digital instrument cluster. The front seats are now ventilated and have eight-way power adjustment with memory function. Other highlights of the cabin include wireless smartphone charging, tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, power tailgate, ambient foot lights, and a 360-degree camera setup.

The 2021 Compass also rates high on safety and is equipped with over 60 plus active and passive safety features such as six airbags, rain brake support, hill hold and descent control, electronic roll mitigation, and brake lock differential amongst others.

The powertrain options on the Compass continues to remain same with BS compliant 1.4-litre turbo petrol and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine. The former makes 160bhp/250Nm torque and is paired to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox while the latter churns out 170bhp and 350Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic transmission. There are multiple terrain modes which can be selected between Sand / Mud, Snow, and Auto. The diesel also comes with a 4x4 drive configuration with an automatic gearbox.

2021-Jeep-Compass

Commenting on the New Compass, Dr. Partha Datta – Managing Director, FCA India said, “The sophisticated package of the New Jeep Compass includes feedback from our customers and incorporates their suggestions. We have designed the New Compass to be more premium and customer centric with a plethora of convenience and connected features. It has a completely new interior available with state of the art features and functionality. We have right-sized our range and reconfigured our feature-packed variants to offer customers options with an optimal value proposition.”

The ex-showroom, Mumbai variant-wise prices of the 2021 Jeep Compass are as follows -

2.0-litre Multijet Diesel

Sport MT - Rs 18.69

Longitude (O) MT - Rs 20.49 lakh

Limited (O) MT - Rs 22.49 lakh

Limited (O) 4x4 AT - Rs 26.29 lakh

S MT - Rs 24.49 lakh

S 4x4 AT - Rs 28.29 lakh

80th Anniversary Limited Edition MT - Rs 22.96 lakh

80th Anniversary Limited Edition 4x4 AT - Rs 26.76 lakh

1.4-litre Multiair Petrol

Sport MT - Rs 16.99 lakh

Sport DCT - Rs 19.49 lakh

Longitude (O) DCT - Rs 21.29 lakh

Limited (O) DCT - Rs 23.29 lakh

S DCT - Rs 25.29 lakh

80th Anniversary Limited Edition DCT - Rs 23.76 lakh