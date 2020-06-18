2020 Audi RS7 Sportback teased ahead of launch

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 18 June 2020, 23:36 PM

The 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback has been teased ahead of its launch in India that is likely to take place soon. The new-gen model, which was unveiled at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, features a host of updates over the outgoing model.

On the outside, the 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback features a blacked-out grille, lip spoiler, 21-inch alloy wheels (22-inch units available as an option), side skirts and a rear diffuser with integrated exhaust tips. Audi is likely to offer the entire range of personalisation options for the RS7.

New Audi RS7 Sportback rear profile

The interiors of the new Audi RS7 Sportback will come equipped with dual touchscreen units on the centre console, fully digital instrument display, flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters and Alcantara upholstery.

Powertrain options on the new Audi RS7 Sportback include the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that produces 591bhp and 800Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission with the Quattro four-wheel-drive system, the model can sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in 3.6 seconds. Once launched, the Audi RS7 will rival the Mercedes-AMG E63S and the BMW M5 .