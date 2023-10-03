    Recently Viewed
            Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV First Drive Review

            Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

            Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

            Tuesday 03 October 2023,17:10 PM IST

            Why would I buy it?

            • Benefits of its SUV stance over sedan 
            • Feature-laden cabin 
            • Powerful and predictable powertrain

            Why would I avoid it?

            • Expensive compared to the rivals 
            • Cabin space is still tight for an EV

            Powertrain and Performance

            Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Right Front Three Quarter

            The EQE 500 4Matic has two motors – one on each axle – making a combined output of over 400bhp and 850Nm. The claimed 0-100kmph time of this 2.5-tonne mammoth is still a brisk 4.9 seconds and on full tilt it will clock over 200kmph of top speed. The motors are fed through a 90.5kWh battery pack which has a claimed range of 550km and supports fast charging of up to 170kW DC which can juice the big battery in less than an hour.

            Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Right Side View

            Behind the wheel, there's good visibility all around which is surprising given its tall dashboard, thick A-pillar and narrow rear window. It wraps around the driver well with relatively light controls which isn’t expected from a car this size and weighing as much. In the Comfort mode, the steering has a good weight to it, and is quick to respond as well. Even the throttle response is smooth and predictable. 

            Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Front View

            But switch to Sports mode and the EQE transforms into a whole new beast altogether. The steering weighs up, and the throttle response is lightning-quick. It’s always eager to chase the horizon like an angry dog barely restrained by a leash. The way it manages to mount speed when in Sport mode, no matter what speed you are doing, makes you believe the 4.9-second claimed time isn’t just brag. 

            Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Right Front Three Quarter

            There are three levels of regen braking. The normal regen feels nice and smooth and doesn’t jerk much when you lift off the throttle. Those jerks are felt only in the highest regen where the braking is aggressive and you might find the passengers jolting front and back more often. It’s still not a one-pedal feel but is quite close to it. As for the range, we think a real-world driving range of close to 450km is achievable in the EQE SUV

            Ride and Handling

            Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Right Side View

            As mentioned earlier, the EQE SUV has quick steering, going two and a half turns lock-to-lock. It is also very predictable and linear masking all its hefty EV weight quite nicely. Only on the tightest corners does the EQE make its weight apparent. Otherwise, it's quite comfortable and easy to drive, be it for city commutes or long-distance touring. 

            Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Left Side View

            You get air suspension in the EQE SUV along with a dedicated off-road screen on the MBUX. It can go over the beaten path but don’t expect strong off-roading potential from the EQE only because it has a 4Matic badge at the back. Even the ride quality wasn't too bad, as it remained flat over all the surfaces we could encounter during our drive. It also managed to suppress body movements quite well over the winding and undulating roads and there’s superb stability at highway speeds.  

            Exterior Design

            Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Right Front Three Quarter

            The EQE SUV is based on a dedicated electric platform called the EVA. So it carries all the benefits that come with it. In terms of street presence, the EQE SUV has got plenty. It grabs attention and commands respect. Even if it might not look imposing or large in metal, the details all around make it feel special, like the ribbon-style LED details in the tail lamps. The EQ familiarities are seen all around - be it the headlamps, the connected tail lamps, the seamless sheet metal or the large chunky wheels. It is instantly recognisable as a Mercedes Benz EQ model.  

            Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Right Rear Three Quarter

             

            Interior and Features

            Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Dashboard

            An electric car’s cabin should feel special, right? Well, I have had a mixed experience with all the EVs on sale in India today. But, this is a Mercedes-Benz, so what you get here is a massive hyperscreen measuring almost 56-inches in dimension. The layout is similar to the one we saw on the EQS and it just feels fantastic. There are two choices in upholstery now. You can have it in an all-black cabin for that AMG-like feel, or an all-white cabin for a more airy feel. Although the white ones look nice and spacious, they will get soiled pretty quickly. 

            Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Infotainment System

            The buttons on the MBUX screens are easy to reach and offer good tactile feedback. You can control the screen through buttons on the steering wheel. But these capacity buttons on the steering wheel aren’t very conventional to use like rotary or push-button style controls, and are difficult to operate while on the move. Although the seats are large and offer all the comfort you could ask for, the actual space around is pretty tight, especially the leg space for the front passenger. You do get a good amount of storage space in the floating centre console with space for two smartphones, two cup holders and a large cubby hole under the driver’s armrest. 

            Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Second Row Seats

            Getting inside the second row is a bit tedious owing to the large and tall door sill. Once inside, there’s good support from the seats and despite not being as fancy as the EQS, the second row is still a comfortable place to be in. Lastly, the boot space here is large and quite usable, but it is eaten up by a spare wheel. 

            Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Bootspace

            The Rs 1.4 crore you pay for the EQE 500 gets you a lot of hardware and creature comfort. Apart from the hyper screen, you get heads-up display and smartphone connectivity, the seats have three-stage ventilation and heating along with eight types of massage functions, four-zone climate control with inbuilt air purifier, a 360-degree camera, a larger panoramic glass roof, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, electrically adjustable steering column, highly configurable ambient lighting along with an extensively detailed driver's display and 710-watt 15-speaker Burmester sound system. You also get ride height adjustable air suspension and a dedicated off-road mode for the screen which shows you different off-road angles and transparent bonnet view of under the car. 

            Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Instrument Cluster

            In terms of safety, the EQE SUV has nine airbags along with many ADAS hardware. Mercedes India is also offering 10 years and 2.5 lakh kilometres worth of battery warranty along with 2 years and 30,000km worth of service interval. 

            Conclusion

            Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Right Front Three Quarter

            There are two ways of doing 'luxury EVs'. On the one hand, you have the BMW iX which is bold and eccentric. It is quite out there and simply impossible to miss. Then there’s the Audi Q8 E-Tron, which, despite its unassuming luxury it is still a solid package. It doesn’t look like it’s trying too hard to stand out. And the EQE is a good middle-ground. It looks fabulous and has a very space-age interior with all the new features you could ask for at this price point. It also looks surprisingly ‘conventional’ which is something that a lot of buyers wouldn’t mind. There’s good everyday driveability combined with long-distance potential. And it’s an SUV, so it will be a better option over any electric sedan where the roads tend to disappear. 

            Pictures by Kapil Angane 

            Mercedes-Benz | EQE SUV | Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV | EQE SUV 500 4MATIC

