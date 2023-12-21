Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition First Look

Introduction

Volkswagen recently launched a new special edition of the Taigun called the GT Edge Trail Edition. There are some cosmetic changes and special colours which this limited edition gets and only a few units of it will be produced. It's priced at Rs. 16.3 lakh (ex-showroom), and not based on the top-spec trims, unlike many other special editions. So, if you are looking at a mid-size SUV with German build quality, is this the version you should consider? We'll help you find the answer.

Exterior

First up, the exterior changes. Volkswagen is offering the GT Edge Trail Edition in three colour options — Reflex Silver, Carbon Steel Grey, and Candy White. The car’s overall stance and design are the same as the standard Taigun. Nevertheless, the Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition features a few cosmetic changes that differentiate it from the GT Edge Limited Edition that was introduced earlier this year. To start with, it gets special decals near the C-pillar and fenders, which even extend to the doors. They are tastefully done. Then, there's a 'Trail' badge on the tailgate. Furthermore, the SUV rides on alloy wheels finished in black. All of these help it don a unique look.

Interior

Inside the Trail Edition, things haven't changed drastically from the Taigun we have seen before. This is also a good thing as we have liked it for its space, ergonomics, and the good quality of materials. However, what has changed is the black seat upholstery with red stitching. It even gets the word ‘Trail’ embossed on the backrest. This looks and feels good but the fitting makes it feel like it's an after-market accessory. Other small accessories include puddle lamps and sporty foot pedals. In terms of features, some things are missing as this is not based on the top-spec trim. So, there are no ventilated and powered front seats, and there's no sunroof or cruise control. It also misses out on a fully digital instrument cluster and gets this part analogue-digital one instead. Also, the top-spec Taigun gets full LED headlamps and six airbags, which are given a miss here. It comes with halogens and dual airbags instead. Nonetheless, the car is still equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic headlamps, a rear-view camera, and TPMS amongst the many modern-day features. Moreover, one thing we would like to bring to your notice is that Volkswagen is offering a dashcam with a two-inch display with this special edition. It provides loop recording with dual cameras and many more features. This is quite a nifty little gadget to have in this day and age.

Powertrain options

The Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition is only available with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. It produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. Notably, in this special edition, it comes mated to only a six-speed manual gearbox, and one cannot have it in the automatic variants.

Price and Competition

The new Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition with its focus on 'adventure' will continue to rival the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and the Toyota Hyryder. Since this is a single variant being offered at Rs. 16.3 lakh (ex-showroom), it costs the same as its mid-spec Taigun GT trim but with the aforementioned additional features. On the other hand, the GT Edge Limited Edition is Rs. 2 lakh more expensive, as it's based on the top-spec GT Plus variant of the Taigun. So prospective buyers of the Trail Edition do lose some features that you get on the top-spec variants. However, looking at the price point this is being offered, it is a convincing proposition with a unique appeal for manual SUV buyers. For an automatic, you'll have to look at the other variants.

Volkswagen | Taigun | Volkswagen Taigun | Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition