    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition First Look

            Ninad Ambre

            Ninad Ambre

            Thursday 21 December 2023,20:17 PM IST

            Introduction

            Volkswagen recently launched a new special edition of the Taigun called the GT Edge Trail Edition. There are some cosmetic changes and special colours which this limited edition gets and only a few units of it will be produced. It's priced at Rs. 16.3 lakh (ex-showroom), and not based on the top-spec trims, unlike many other special editions. So, if you are looking at a mid-size SUV with German build quality, is this the version you should consider? We'll help you find the answer.

            Volkswagen Taigun Left Front Three Quarter

            Exterior

            Volkswagen Taigun Left Rear Three Quarter

            First up, the exterior changes. Volkswagen is offering the GT Edge Trail Edition in three colour options — Reflex Silver, Carbon Steel Grey, and Candy White. The car’s overall stance and design are the same as the standard Taigun. Nevertheless, the Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition features a few cosmetic changes that differentiate it from the GT Edge Limited Edition that was introduced earlier this year. To start with, it gets special decals near the C-pillar and fenders, which even extend to the doors. They are tastefully done. Then, there's a 'Trail' badge on the tailgate. Furthermore, the SUV rides on alloy wheels finished in black. All of these help it don a unique look.

            Volkswagen Taigun Right Rear Three Quarter

            Interior

            Volkswagen Taigun Dashboard

            Inside the Trail Edition, things haven't changed drastically from the Taigun we have seen before. This is also a good thing as we have liked it for its space, ergonomics, and the good quality of materials. However, what has changed is the black seat upholstery with red stitching. It even gets the word ‘Trail’ embossed on the backrest. This looks and feels good but the fitting makes it feel like it's an after-market accessory. Other small accessories include puddle lamps and sporty foot pedals. In terms of features, some things are missing as this is not based on the top-spec trim. So, there are no ventilated and powered front seats, and there's no sunroof or cruise control. It also misses out on a fully digital instrument cluster and gets this part analogue-digital one instead. Also, the top-spec Taigun gets full LED headlamps and six airbags, which are given a miss here. It comes with halogens and dual airbags instead. Nonetheless, the car is still equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic headlamps, a rear-view camera, and TPMS amongst the many modern-day features. Moreover, one thing we would like to bring to your notice is that Volkswagen is offering a dashcam with a two-inch display with this special edition. It provides loop recording with dual cameras and many more features. This is quite a nifty little gadget to have in this day and age.

            Volkswagen Taigun Dashcam

            Powertrain options

            The Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition is only available with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. It produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. Notably, in this special edition, it comes mated to only a six-speed manual gearbox, and one cannot have it in the automatic variants.

            Volkswagen Taigun Front View

            Price and Competition

            Volkswagen Taigun Right Front Three Quarter

            The new Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition with its focus on 'adventure' will continue to rival the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and the Toyota Hyryder. Since this is a single variant being offered at Rs. 16.3 lakh (ex-showroom), it costs the same as its mid-spec Taigun GT trim but with the aforementioned additional features. On the other hand, the GT Edge Limited Edition is Rs. 2 lakh more expensive, as it's based on the top-spec GT Plus variant of the Taigun. So prospective buyers of the Trail Edition do lose some features that you get on the top-spec variants. However, looking at the price point this is being offered, it is a convincing proposition with a unique appeal for manual SUV buyers. For an automatic, you'll have to look at the other variants.

            Volkswagen Taigun Right Side View
            Volkswagen Taigun
            VolkswagenTaigun ₹ 11.70 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Volkswagen CarsUpcoming Volkswagen Cars
            Volkswagen | Taigun | Volkswagen Taigun | Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Rolls-Royce Spectre launched in India; priced at Rs. 7.5 crore

            Rolls-Royce Spectre launched in India; priced at Rs. 7.5 crore

            By Jay Shah01/19/2024 14:30:56

            It slots between the Cullinan and the Phantom.

            Tata Punch EV deliveries to start on 22 January 2024

            Tata Punch EV deliveries to start on 22 January 2024

            By Haji Chakralwale01/18/2024 10:12:52

            Tata Motors launched the Punch EV in the country. The deliveries of the same are scheduled to commence on 22 January, 2024.

            Tata Punch EV launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 10.99 lakh

            Tata Punch EV launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 10.99 lakh

            By Jay Shah01/17/2024 12:36:31

            Tata Motors has launched its fourth electric vehicle, the Punch EV. It can be had in five variants across two battery pack options.

            2024 Hyundai Creta facelift launched in India at Rs. 11.00 lakh

            2024 Hyundai Creta facelift launched in India at Rs. 11.00 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale01/16/2024 13:07:44

            Hyundai has revealed the prices of the updated Creta facelift in India. The popular mid-size SUV is available in seven variants at a starting price of Rs. 11.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

            2024 Mahindra XUV700 launched in India, prices start at Rs. 13.99 lakh

            2024 Mahindra XUV700 launched in India, prices start at Rs. 13.99 lakh

            By Jay Shah01/15/2024 17:17:07

            Mahindra has launched the updated version of the XUV700. It gets new features and a black theme

            MG Astor updated for 2024: Prices start at Rs 9.98 lakh

            MG Astor updated for 2024: Prices start at Rs 9.98 lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/12/2024 14:29:33

            The new Astor gets new variants and an upgraded feature list

            Tata Punch EV India launch on 17 January

            Tata Punch EV India launch on 17 January

            By Desirazu Venkat01/12/2024 14:01:49

            The Tata Punch EV is being offered in four variants across nine colour options

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch EV

            Tata Punch EV

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Sonet

            Kia Sonet

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.60 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            ₹ 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2024
            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2024
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Citroen C3X crossover

            Citroen C3X crossover

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

            Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Honda WR-V

            Honda WR-V

            ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            Ferrari Purosangue SUV

            ₹ 3.00 - 3.35 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            BMW X8

            BMW X8

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Rolls-Royce Spectre

            Rolls-Royce Spectre

            ₹ 7.50 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch EV

            Tata Punch EV

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Sonet

            Kia Sonet

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            McLaren 750S

            McLaren 750S

            ₹ 5.91 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars