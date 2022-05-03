Volkswagen Taigun is available with two new features

German automaker Volkswagen has bestowed the Taigun with two new features – a tyre pressure monitoring system and engine start/stop functions and are available across its variant lineup. However, the carmaker has increased prices of the SUV by up to four per cent, applicable from 2 May, 2022.

The carmaker claims that these features have improved the fuel economy of the 1.0-litre TSI engine (Dynamic Line trim) by up to six per cent. More precisely, a 19.20kmpl when linked to a manual gearbox and 17.23kmpl with an automatic transmission (as per ARAI).

On the other hand, due to the rising input costs and such product enhancements, Volkswagen has declared a price hike for the Taigun variants, ranging from 2.5 per cent to four per cent.

Also, the company has updated interior trim on the SUV. The Wild Cherry Red interior trim is now exclusively available with Wild Cherry Red exterior paint. Similarly, it offers the gloss Armour Grey trim with, namely Curcuma Yellow, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, and Candy White.

Volkswagen Taigun ₹ 11.00 Lakh Onwards

