Volkswagen T-Roc sold out in India

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 09 September 2020, 12:14 PM

The Volkswagen T-Roc has been sold out and the company has closed the booking window for the model. The T-Roc, which was imported into the country via the CBU route, was launched in March 2020 with a price tag of Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the announcement, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are thrilled with the response received for our carlines, T-Roc and Tiguan AllSpace . It is a testament to customer acceptance of our SUVW offensive strategy. Keeping this momentum, we are excited as we prepare for our next big SUV, the Volkswagen Taigun. To be launched in 2021, the Taigun is aligned with our brand philosophy of building premium accessible cars. It will offer customers a promising value proposition that embodies the marvel of German engineering, powerful and enhanced driving experience with Volkswagen’s TSI technology and accessible mobility solutions.”

The Volkswagen T-Roc was based on the company’s modular transverse matrix (MQB) platform and powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This motor was paired to a seven-speed DSG transmission. The model was available in a single top-of-the-line variant in five colours that included Kurkuma Yellow, Energetic Orange, Ravenna Blue, Indium Grey, Deep Black, and Pure White.