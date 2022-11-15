Tata likely to introduce new special edition Harrier

Tata Motors recently posted a picture on its social media handle asking the followers to guess the new Harrier Edition. The picture posted on the brand’s Instagram handle shows a snow-clad mountain view, and keywords such as ‘adventure’ and ‘expedition’ hint at the new Harrier special edition. Meanwhile, the Harrier is currently available in three special-edition versions — Dark, Kaziranga, and Jet.

The new Harrier edition could get a new paint job with contrasting design elements, darkened wheels, a fresh upholstery design or tone, and probably a handful of additional features. If the picture is to go by, Tata Motors might introduce the Harrier Adventure Persona Edition similar to the Safari Adventure Persona. Notably, the Safari Adventure Persona Edition is available in Tropical Mist Adventure paint job.

The Harrier is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine producing 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. It comes mated to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

