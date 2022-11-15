  • location
            Tata likely to introduce new special edition Harrier

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Saturday 12 November 2022,19:47 PM IST

            Tata Motors recently posted a picture on its social media handle asking the followers to guess the new Harrier Edition. The picture posted on the brand’s Instagram handle shows a snow-clad mountain view, and keywords such as ‘adventure’ and ‘expedition’ hint at the new Harrier special edition. Meanwhile, the Harrier is currently available in three special-edition versions — Dark, Kaziranga, and Jet.

            Tata Harrier Right Front Three Quarter

            The new Harrier edition could get a new paint job with contrasting design elements, darkened wheels, a fresh upholstery design or tone, and probably a handful of additional features. If the picture is to go by, Tata Motors might introduce the Harrier Adventure Persona Edition similar to the Safari Adventure Persona. Notably, the Safari Adventure Persona Edition is available in Tropical Mist Adventure paint job.

            The Harrier is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine producing 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. It comes mated to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

            Tata Harrier Right Front Three Quarter
            Tata Harrier
            Tata Harrier ₹ 14.79 Lakh Onwards
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Safari | Tata Safari | Harrier | Tata Harrier

