            Toyota Taisor India launch on 3 April

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 18 March 2024,19:27 PM IST

            Nearly a year after the launch of the Maruti Fronx, it’s time for Toyota to introduce their version of the SUV. Likely to be called ‘Urban Cruiser Taisor’, the automaker is expected to launch it on 3 April.

            As seen with the Glanza, the Taisor is expected to get redesigned front and rear profiles along with a different interior theme. The coupe-styled SUV will get a new grille with reprofiled bumpers. The alloy wheel design will also be changed and the interior will sport a new dual-tone theme.

            While the Fronx is offered with 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines with manual and automatic gearboxes, it remains to be seen whether the Taisor will get only the 1.2-litre engine or both the petrol mills.

            With the Toyota Taisor is the only compact SUV that the brand will have in its line-up, it will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

