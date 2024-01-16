    Recently Viewed
            2024 Hyundai Creta facelift launched in India at Rs. 11.00 lakh

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Tuesday 16 January 2024,13:07 PM IST

            Hyundai has revealed the prices of the updated Creta facelift in India. The popular mid-size SUV is available in seven variants at an introductory starting price of Rs. 10,99,900 (ex-showroom). With this update, the Creta boasts a new design, upgraded features, and new powertrain options.

            On the exterior front, the Creta facelift gets a new front and rear profile with an identical light bar running across the width. Other design elements include a revised front grille with an integrated camera, split headlamp setup, new set of alloy wheels, and tweaked bumpers.

            Hyundai Creta facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

            As for the colour options, customers can choose from seven exterior paint hues including Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Atlas White with black roof, and a new Robust Emerald Pearl colour.

            The cabin of the recently launched Creta has received some major updates in the form of a new dashboard layout, twin-display setup, all-digital cluster, redesigned HVAC control panel, tweaked centre console, and an updated seat upholstery.

            In terms of features, the Creta facelift comes loaded with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, wireless charger, air purifier, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, six airbags, 360-degree surround camera, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

            Mechanically, the Hyundai Creta is equipped with two petrol and one diesel engine option. The petrol motors are available in two guises – 1.5-litre NA petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. These gasoline engines are paired with a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, CVT, and a seven-speed DCT unit. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel mill is coupled with a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, and a six-speed automatic torque converter unit.

            Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Hyundai Creta facelift:

            VariantsEx-showroom Prices (onwards)
            ERs. 10,99,900
            EXRs. 12,17,700
            SRs. 13,39,200
            S(O)Rs. 14,32,400
            SXRs. 15,26,900
            SX TechRs. 15,94,900
            SX(O)Rs. 17,23,800
            Hyundai Creta
            HyundaiCreta ₹ 11.00 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Hyundai Creta facelift | Creta Facelift

            All Popular Cars