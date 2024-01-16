2024 Hyundai Creta facelift launched in India at Rs. 11.00 lakh

Hyundai has revealed the prices of the updated Creta facelift in India. The popular mid-size SUV is available in seven variants at an introductory starting price of Rs. 10,99,900 (ex-showroom). With this update, the Creta boasts a new design, upgraded features, and new powertrain options.

On the exterior front, the Creta facelift gets a new front and rear profile with an identical light bar running across the width. Other design elements include a revised front grille with an integrated camera, split headlamp setup, new set of alloy wheels, and tweaked bumpers.

As for the colour options, customers can choose from seven exterior paint hues including Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Atlas White with black roof, and a new Robust Emerald Pearl colour.

The cabin of the recently launched Creta has received some major updates in the form of a new dashboard layout, twin-display setup, all-digital cluster, redesigned HVAC control panel, tweaked centre console, and an updated seat upholstery.

In terms of features, the Creta facelift comes loaded with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, wireless charger, air purifier, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, six airbags, 360-degree surround camera, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Mechanically, the Hyundai Creta is equipped with two petrol and one diesel engine option. The petrol motors are available in two guises – 1.5-litre NA petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. These gasoline engines are paired with a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, CVT, and a seven-speed DCT unit. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel mill is coupled with a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, and a six-speed automatic torque converter unit.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Hyundai Creta facelift:

Variants Ex-showroom Prices (onwards) E Rs. 10,99,900 EX Rs. 12,17,700 S Rs. 13,39,200 S(O) Rs. 14,32,400 SX Rs. 15,26,900 SX Tech Rs. 15,94,900 SX(O) Rs. 17,23,800

