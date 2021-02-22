Tata Motors launches 2021 Safari in India at Rs 14.69 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 22 February 2021, 11:32 AM

The new Tata Safari has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 14.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model have commenced for an amount of Rs 30,000. The SUV is available in six variants and three colours.

On the outside, the new Tata Safari features a chrome grille with the signature tri-arrow design, 18-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, silver skid plates at the front and rear, roof rails, and an integrated spoiler.

New Tata Safari launched

Inside, the 2021 Tata Safari comes equipped with an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, boss mode, ambient lighting, cruise control iRA connected car technology, an electronic parking brake, terrain response modes, JBL-sourced nine-speaker music system, and a six-way electrically adjustable driver seat.

Safety features of the new Tata Safari include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, traction control, hill descent control, roll-over mitigation, rear parking sensors, and corner stability control. The model is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor is offered with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.