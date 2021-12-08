  • Type your location
      Tata Motors increases prices of Safari AT variants by up to Rs 7,000

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Wednesday 08 December 2021,19:02 PM IST

      Tata Motors has increased the prices for select variants of its flagship SUV, the Safari. The hike of up to Rs 7,000 is applicable only to the automatic variants of the model, which is offered in six-seat and seven-seat configurations.

      The Tata Safari automatic version is offered in eight variants including XMA, XZA, XZA Plus, XZA Plus six-seat, XZA Plus Adventure, XZA Plus Adventure six-seat, XZA Plus Gold, and XZA Plus Gold six-seat. The price hike for these variants ranges from Rs 2,000 to Rs 7,000.

      Under the hood, the Tata Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, Kryotec diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is standard while a six-speed torque-converter automatic unit is offered as an option. We have driven the new Safari and you can read our review here.

      Tata Safari ₹ 14.99 Lakh Onwards
      Tata | Safari | Tata Safari

