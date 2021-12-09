Audi India opens up a new pre-owned car showroom in Chandigarh

Audi India has started a new ‘Approved: Plus’ used-car showroom in Chandigarh, Punjab. This new venture has become the carmaker’s tenth pre-owned vehicle dealership in India under its ‘Approved: Plus’ program. In fact, the brand also inaugurated two pre-owned car showrooms in Ludhiana and Bhubaneswar in October and November 2021, respectively.

The German luxury brand has set up this new facility in a 3,500 sq. ft. property which can accommodate five cars inside. Besides, Audi carries out various inspections on pre-owned cars. More precisely, the cars are examined for over 300 checkpoints such as the exterior, interior, mechanical and electrical systems, claims the brand. Apart from the check-up, the company provides two years of unlimited kilometres warranty, 24/7 roadside assistance and full-service history of the vehicles.

On the launch occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We have observed that the demand for pre-owned luxury cars is rising in the region. The inauguration of Audi Approved:plus in Chandigarh is in line with our plans to tap into the demand and expand our pre-owned car business and our retail network.”

He further added, “The facility will provide a wide range of pre-owned Audi cars that are well-examined to provide peace of mind to our customers. At Audi India, we also offer 2 years of unlimited kilometres warranty on our certified pre-owned cars. With this showroom, we have set the ball rolling to bring the unmatched Audi experience to newer regions.”

