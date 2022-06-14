Skoda reaches more than 205 touchpoints in India

The Czechia automaker Skoda has reached over 205 dealerships in India with a 19 per cent growth in the first half of 2022. It had 175 touchpoints until December 2021 and aimed to reach 225 dealerships by the end of 2022. However, the brand has now confirmed its plans to have 250 touchpoints in the country by this year.

Skoda recently launched the sportier Kushaq Monte Carlo edition in the country. It is available in two powertrain options: a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine producing 148bhp and 250Nm of torque and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor making 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. The engines are paired with a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission choices.

Speaking upon the achievement, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “While products are our heroes, INDIA 2.0 is also about being closer to our customers on all fronts. By rapidly increasing our customer touchpoints and expanding our network, we have the largest ever presence of the ŠKODA brand in India. Not only have we expanded in quantity, but have also focused on quality with our revolutionary digitalised showrooms.”

