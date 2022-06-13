2022 Audi A8L facelift India launch on 12 July

Audi is set to launch the new 2022 A8L facelift in India on 12 July, 2022. This mid-life update has brought subtle changes to its exterior and updated infotainment and driver screens. Meanwhile, the fourth-generation A8L facelift made its global debut late last year.

The new Audi A8L features a bolder and sharper design thanks to the large radiator grille, redesigned angular headlights and daytime running lights, a new bumper, restyled taillights, and new alloy wheels. Besides this, the India-spec A8L will likely have digital LED headlamps and OLED taillights as standard equipment.

On the inside, the cabin of the new A8L gets an upgraded driver display and infotainment touchscreen with the latest MIB3. In addition, Audi offers two 10.1-inch screens in the back with a tablet-like controller placed in the rear armrest. The India-bound A8L model could come with more or less the same features.

Audi may offer the 60 TFSI trim of the new A8L in India, powered by a 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine integrated with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Upon launch, the 2022 Audi A8L will take on the likes of Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series.

Audi A8 L ₹ 1.58 Crore Onwards

