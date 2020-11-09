Mahindra Thar AX Std and AX variants go missing from the official website

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 09 November 2020, 19:07 PM

The second-gen Mahindra Thar was launched in the country last month, with prices starting at Rs Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has directly removed two variants from the website. The model was offered in four variants at launch, including AX Std, AX, AX(O), and LX .

The AX Std and AX were a part of the lower variants of the new Thar, priced between 9.80 lakh and Rs 10.85 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). As the aforementioned variants have now been removed, the Thar range starts at Rs 11.90 lakh for the AX (O) petrol-MT four-seat convertible-top variant. The Mahindra Thar is offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.

A few reports on the web state that the AX Std and AX variants of the new Mahindra Thar have been discontinued, while others report that Mahindra has closed bookings for the said variants due to the overwhelming demand. We have reached out to Mahindra to confirm the same and will update the story once we receive a response.