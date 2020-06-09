Shell Lubricants partners with Pitstop to offer 'Zero Contact' doorstep vehicle servicing

Nikhil Puthran Tuesday 09 June 2020, 19:28 PM

Shell Lubricants has partnered with Pitstop, a Bengaluru-based start-up, to enable zero-contact doorstep servicing of vehicles for consumers, who at this time are looking for convenient, safe and trustworthy services, which minimise contact with others.

The initiative comes as a nimble solution to help consumers and mechanics alike. It aims to tackle the growing need for safety and mobility as the nation-wide lockdown eases, minimising exposure for both consumers and mechanics. It also aims to generate additional business opportunity for the mechanic community whose livelihood has been affected over the past couple of months, in the wake of COVID-19.

The initiative will create a unique ecosystem comprising of 500 operational vans for doorstep services and will generate employment for mechanics across 20 cities including Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. All the mechanics will be trained to follow relevant safety protocols, including the use of PPE and ensuring that everything is sanitised.

Consumers are increasingly seeking convenience and professional handling of their vehicles in a more sanitized environment. They are hesitant to venture out due to a fear of lack of sanitization and cleanliness. They are looking for options which give them peace of mind, convenience, and trust. Independent garage owners, on the other hand, are also apprehensive about their safety and are facing a challenge in terms of consumer inflow. Enrolling as a partner of Shell Pitstop network provides them easy access to consumers, assures steady business, and allows access of training to work in a safe manner.

How this works –

- Consumers can book the service listed in the Pitstop app and choose a time slot for which a doorstep team will be assigned to them.

- The team of mechanics will perform the car inspection, oil change and complete the service using all safety guidelines and sanitise the car.

- Payment will be facilitated online.

Raman Ojha, Country Head, Shell Lubricants India, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a fundamental shift in our lives. Consumers are looking for different options to meet their emerging needs driven by social distancing norms. At Shell India, we wanted to provide a trustworthy and convenient solution for their mobility needs. At the same time, we also wanted to ensure both safety as well as steady business opportunities for our mechanic partners, an intrinsic part of our community. The Shell-Pitstop partnership will create a new ecosystem through which consumers will be able to avail Safe Zero-Contact Doorstep services for their cars via an app-based platform and mechanic partners will get access to jobs and training through it”.

Mihir Mohan, Founder and CEO of Pitstop further added, “We are delighted to have Shell as our lubricant partner as we strive to serve customers across India during these tough times. Our partnership will help us serve people at large during this pandemic. COVID-19 has changed the services industry worldwide. The consumer is demanding and receiving services at home, and this trend is observing unprecedented growth. We are receiving a huge demand for doorstep car services and with our vans, we bring the garage to your doorstep, at your convenience. We are humbled to serve the society in these special times and are committed to providing quality service. We feel great synergies with Shell in delivering the best car and service maintenance experience across the country.”