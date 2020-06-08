BS6 compliant vehicles to get unique ID mark from 1 October

CarTrade Editorial Team Monday 08 June 2020, 19:35 PM

All vehicles registered after 1 October 2020 will get a Central Government-mandated BS6 compliant sticker on the third registration plate of the vehicle. The sticker will be blue for petrol/CNG and orange for diesel cars.

An official notification from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways stated that vehicles complying with BS6 emission norms would be fitted with 1 cm green strip at the top in the third registration plate. The green strip would display colour coding for the fuel used in the vehicle.

The rules of the high-security registration plate state that a chromium-based hologram is applied by hot stamping on the top left corner of the number plates both at the front and back. In addition, a laser-branding of a permanent identification number with a minimum of 10 digits into the reflective sheeting on the bottom left of the registration plate.

The green label is meant to denote that vehicle is a BS6 compliant model and is up to date in terms of pollution compliance norms.

Source:PTI