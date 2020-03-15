Polaris Sportsman 570 tractor launched in India at Rs 7.99 lakhs

Nikhil Puthran Sunday 15 March 2020, 12:08 PM

Polaris has launched its first-ever tractor in the Indian market, the Sportsman 570 at Rs 8.49 lakhs (ex-showroom). However, the Polaris Sportsman 570 tractor is currently available at an introductory price of Rs 7.99 lakhs (ex-showroom). Interestingly, the Sportsman 570 tractor is the company’s first road-legal vehicle in India.

Polaris Sportsman 570 is powered by a 34bhp, 567cc engine with an electronic fuel injection system and 4WD features. The four-stroke engine is capable of towing up to 810kgs. The tractor gets a factory-installed winch and plow mount plate that allows for speedy accessory integration like pesticide sprayer, cultivator, disc harrow, and utility cart. Polaris claims that the two-person seating system has been purposefully designed for full comfort and support, thereby allowing users to take on any job or trail. The tractor has a ground clearance of 28cms and longest rear suspension travel of 24cms to keep the driver and the passenger riding in comfort on rough terrain. Moreover, Polaris claims that efficient underbody airflow makes for cooler and quieter riding, so the users can ride longer in pure comfort.

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director, and Country Head, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd., said, “The launch of Polaris Sportsman 570 tractor is poised to change the canvas of farm mechanization in India. With this launch in India, we are targeting tea plantation, orchard farming, and other farming practices where such a machine will be invaluable. Polaris Sportsman 570 tractor offers multiple technologically-advanced features and superior comfort, which will revolutionize the quality of farm technologies.”

Pankaj Dubey further adds, “Our 4WD tractor with optimum weight can be used to take loads in and out of the places where other big tractors won’t be able to Go and with the Polaris off-roading capabilities our tractor can ride through any terrain with the load on will give additional benefits and higher output to our farmers.”