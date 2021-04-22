New Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class bookings commence in India ahead of launch

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 22 April 2021, 16:14 PM

Mercedes-Benz has begun accepting bookings for the new GLA-Class ahead of its launch that is expected to take place in May 2021. The model was showcased in India at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Powertrain options on the new Mercedes-Benz GLA will include a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former is expected to produce 161bhp and 250Nm of torque, while the latter is likely to produce 147bhp and 320Nm of torque. These engines will be paired to a seven-speed automatic unit and an eight-speed automatic unit respectively. An AMG variant could also arrive at launch.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA Class interior

Exterior highlights of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class include new LED headlamps, a single slat grille with diamond-shaped inserts, redesigned front and rear bumpers, LED tail lights, a panoramic sunroof, and new alloy wheels.

Inside, the new Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class will come equipped with a large single-piece fully digital display that houses the instrument console and the infotainment system, the latest iteration of the MBUX system, ambient lighting, wireless charging, easy-pack tail gate, multi-function steering wheel, vario-seat function, and front seats with memory function.