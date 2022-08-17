New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch tomorrow

India’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki will launch the all-new Alto K10 in India tomorrow. This new-generation Alto K10 is likely to be available in a range of variants, such as LXi, VXi, and VXi+. Customers can reserve the hatchback for Rs 11,000 through the company’s website or at the nearest Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership.

Going by the teasers, the new Alto K10 will get somewhat oval-shaped headlights with incorporated turn signals, a large radiator grille with a beehive-patterned design, raised bonnet, turn signals on front fenders, and squared-shaped taillights. Inside, the cabin of the new hatchback is expected to feature an all-black tone, touchscreen infotainment system, semi-digital instrument cluster, dashboard-mounted powered switches, and manually-adjustable ORVMs.

According to the leaked photos, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10’s interior could come with an all-black tone. The images further show dashboard-mounted window controls, manually-adjustable ORVMs, and air conditioning switches. Additionally, the automaker is expected to offer a sizable touchscreen infotainment system and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Under the bonnet, the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is expected to be powered by the K10C 1.0-litre, inline-three, naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual or AMT transmission — the same as the S-Presso. This motor produces 66bhp and 89Nm of torque.

