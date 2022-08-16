  • location
            Mahindra unveils two EV sub-brands and five EVs

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Tuesday 16 August 2022,22:27 PM IST

            Mahindra recently announced two new sub-brands, XUV and BE, and a range of electric sports utility vehicles as a part of its Born Electric Vision programme. The brand, under the XUV and BE, will introduce five new models, namely the XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07, and the BE.09. In fact, it has also revealed launch details for four of these five models, that is between 2024 and 2026. And Mahindra is set to bring the first EV, the XUV.e8, to India in December 2024.

            All five electric SUVs will represent different segments and have diverse body styles. The models will utilise Mahindra’s new scalable INGLO platform developed using Volkswagen Group’s MEB architecture components. 

            This platform can accommodate battery sizes between 60-80kWh and also supports both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive systems. Besides this, this architecture can charge the EVs at 175kW. Mahindra says that EVs can be charged up to 80 per cent in 30 minutes. While power outputs of the RWD versions are rated between 228bhp and 282bhp, the AWD models can produce between 335bhp and 389bhp.

            What’s more? Mahindra will offer a host of high-tech features in its EVs, such as an augmented reality-based head-up display, 5G connectivity, edge-to-edge widescreen display, and above all, Level 2+ Autonomy. Meanwhile, the XUV.e9 will arrive in April 2025, followed by BE.05 in October 2025, and BE.07 in October 2026. That said, the carmaker did not disclose any details about the BE.09 at the unveiling.

            Mahindra Born Electric Vision
            Mahindra Born Electric Vision ₹ 10.00 - 20.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | Born Electric Vision | Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            By Gajanan Kashikar08/16/2022 22:27:14

            Mahindra will launch its first EV under the new sub-brand in December 2024.

