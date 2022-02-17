  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno India launch on 23 February

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Thursday 17 February 2022,18:07 PM IST

      Maruti Suzuki has announced that the new Baleno hatchback will be launched in India on 23 February, 2022. The updated Baleno will feature revised exterior styling, revamped cabin, and an updated powertrain. The bookings for the Baleno were opened earlier this month on 7 February, 2022.

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

      On the outside, the new Baleno will feature a revised grille, new LED projector headlamps, redesigned alloy wheels, reworked bumpers, and circular LED fog lamps. 

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Dashboard

      Inside, the cabin will witness a new dashboard with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new flat-bottom steering wheel, repositioned aircon vents, a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, and multiple airbags. Variant-wise, the Baleno is likely to be offered in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta (O), Alpha, and Alpha (O). To know more about the variant-wise features, click here.

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Rear View

      The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that will be tuned to produce 89bhp and 113Nm torque. While the idle start/stop function and a five-speed manual gearbox are standard, the automatic transmission will see a change in the form of an AMT unit.

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh Estimated Price
      All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
      Maruti Suzuki | Baleno Facelift | Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno India launch on 23 February

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno India launch on 23 February

      By Jay Shah02/17/2022 18:07:53

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno India launch on 23 February

      New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno exterior and interior design leaked

      New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno exterior and interior design leaked

      By CarTrade Editorial Team02/17/2022 16:16:40

      New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno exterior and interior design leaked

      New BMW X3 xDrive20d Luxury Edition launched in India at Rs 65.50 lakh

      New BMW X3 xDrive20d Luxury Edition launched in India at Rs 65.50 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/17/2022 13:26:32

      The new X3 is now available in three variants.

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno - What do we know so far?

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno - What do we know so far?

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/17/2022 09:41:39

      The new Baleno is expected to be launched in India by the end of February 2022.

      Nissan Magnite achieves four stars in the Global NCAP crash test

      Nissan Magnite achieves four stars in the Global NCAP crash test

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/17/2022 07:44:36

      Nissan launched the Magnite in India in December 2020.

      Renault Kiger scores four stars for adult protection in latest GNCAP tests

      Renault Kiger scores four stars for adult protection in latest GNCAP tests

      By CarTrade Editorial Team02/16/2022 18:00:30

      It also scored two stars in child occupant safety

      Honda Jazz and City get four stars in GNCAP crash test

      Honda Jazz and City get four stars in GNCAP crash test

      By Jay Shah02/16/2022 16:04:02

      Honda Jazz and City get four stars in GNCAP crash test

      Featured Cars

      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.39 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.22 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.03 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      MG ZS EV Facelift

      MG ZS EV Facelift

      ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Volkswagen Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      MINI Cooper SE

      MINI Cooper SE

      ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW M4 Competition

      BMW M4 Competition

      ₹ 1.44 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi Q7

      Audi Q7

      ₹ 79.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW X3

      BMW X3

      ₹ 59.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Camry

      Toyota Camry

      ₹ 41.70 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars