2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno India launch on 23 February

Maruti Suzuki has announced that the new Baleno hatchback will be launched in India on 23 February, 2022. The updated Baleno will feature revised exterior styling, revamped cabin, and an updated powertrain. The bookings for the Baleno were opened earlier this month on 7 February, 2022.

On the outside, the new Baleno will feature a revised grille, new LED projector headlamps, redesigned alloy wheels, reworked bumpers, and circular LED fog lamps.

Inside, the cabin will witness a new dashboard with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new flat-bottom steering wheel, repositioned aircon vents, a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, and multiple airbags. Variant-wise, the Baleno is likely to be offered in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta (O), Alpha, and Alpha (O). To know more about the variant-wise features, click here.

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that will be tuned to produce 89bhp and 113Nm torque. While the idle start/stop function and a five-speed manual gearbox are standard, the automatic transmission will see a change in the form of an AMT unit.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh Estimated Price

