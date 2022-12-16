Volkswagen India announces three-day exchange carnival

- To be organised between 16 December to 18 December, 2022

- Exchange benefits will be available across the country

Volkswagen India has announced a three-day exchange and upgrade programme for all customers nationwide. The carnival will begin today and continue for three days. Under this initiative, the brand will offer exciting exchange benefits at all of its 157 sales touchpoints.

Customers can avail of special offers like year-end benefits, an option for easy home evaluation of their existing vehicle for exchange, hassle-free financing options, and more. Furthermore, the brand is offering its existing as well as prospective buyers to test-drive all its vehicles on sale, including models like Tiguan, Taigun, and Virtus.

In other news, Volkswagen recently launched an exclusive edition of the Tiguan, with a starting price of Rs 33.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition receives exterior and interior cosmetic upgrades, as well as two colour options: Pure White and Oryx White.

