Mercedes India inaugurates new workshop in Kolkata

Mercedes-Benz recently opened a new workshop in Kolkata. The facility, known as Benchmark Interkrafts, is located in Taratalla, Kolkata. Based on the new brand presentation, MAR 2020, it is the carmaker's first facility in east India. With this new workshop, Mercedes has expanded its network to 124 touchpoints across 47 cities.

This new workshop facility is spread across 75,000 square feet, with a covered area of 58,000 square feet. It comprises a 2S facility with 38 bays including 16 preventive maintenance and general repairs, 11 body and paint bays, and 11 supporting bays. The facility has 90 parking spaces and can accommodate 750 cars per month. The workshop can service all Mercedes models, including EVs like the EQB, EQC, AMG EQS 53 4Matic+, and EQS 580 4Matic.

Speaking at the event, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director, and CEO, of Mercedes-Benz India, commented, “2022 has been a remarkable year for Mercedes-Benz India with new products across segments, aggressive electrification trajectory, and the success of Retail of the Future. We have strived to provide our customers with a superior customer service experience from introducing the industry's best eight-year warranty for select cars to residual value for electric vehicles, which eases ownership anxiety. The addition of this new service facility will further support our customers with all service requirements in this market.”

