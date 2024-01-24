Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLE Coupe facelifts India launch on 31 January

Mercedes-Benz has announced two new launches before this month ends. The luxury automaker will introduce the GLA facelift and GLE Coupe facelift on 31 January. These SUVS will carry sublte styling tweaks and an updated interface for the infotainment system.

While the GLA received its mid-life update in 2023, this model will sport new LED elements for the headlamps, sportier bumpers, and a new design for the alloy wheels. Furthermore, the MBUX infotainment will also be updated with newer interface.

Mechanically, the GLA will continue to be powered by the same petrol and diesel engines. The 1.3-litre petrol mill puts out 161bhp and 250Nm of torque whereas the 2.0-litre diesel engine is tuned to produce 188bhp and 400Nm of peak torque.

With the refreshed GLE launched a few months back, Mercedes will now revive the AMG moniker with the ‘GLE 53’. It is expected to be powered by a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that will work in tandem with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to churn out 429bhp and 520Nm. The top speed is electronically capped at 5.3 seconds with a top speed of 250kmph.

