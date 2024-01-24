Citroen eC3 Shine variant launched; prices start at Rs. 13.20 lakh

Citroen India has launched the eC3 in a new top-spec Shine variant. Available with Vibe Pack and dual-tone colour options, the Shine variant gets six new features.

With the update, the eC3 Shine is now equipped with electrically adjustable ORVMs, 15-inch alloy wheels, a rear wiper with defogger, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, revised front and rear skid plates, and a rear parking camera.

The Citroen eC3 is powered by the same 29.2kWh battery pack that feeds the electric motors to produce 56bhp and 143Nm of peak torque. It has an ARAI-certified claimed range of 320km and supports 15amp along with DC fast charging.

The ex-showroom variant-wise prices of the Citroen eC3 are as follows:

Citroen eC3 Shine: Rs. 13.20 lakh

Citroen eC3 Shine Vibe Pack: 13.35 lakh

Citroen eC3 Shine Dual Tone Vibe Pack: Rs. 13.50 lakh

