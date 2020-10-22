Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe due for India launch on 3 November

Nikhil Puthran Thursday 22 October 2020, 19:53 PM

Mercedes-Benz recently announced its plans to assemble the AMG-range of performance cars in India. The AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe will be the first India-built AMG model that will be launched and rolled out from the production line on 3 November. The CKD (completely knocked down) version of the AMG GLC43 Coupe is expected to be priced around Rs 80 lakh.

Mechanically, the AMG GLC 43 Coupe will be powered by a 3.0-litre V6 bi-turbo engine that generates 385bhp and 520Nm of torque between 2,500rpm to 4,500rpm. As compared to its predecessor, the updated engine produces an additional 23bhp. This engine is mated to AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission that enables the vehicle to sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.9-seconds, while the top speed is electronically restricted to 250kmph.

Mercedes AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe

Visually, the vehicle features an AMG-specific radiator grille with vertical chrome-plated fins. The matte black fins over the air intakes feature trim elements in silver shadow. The redesigned and flatter LED high-performance headlamps with flare effect for the daytime running lamps serve to emphasise the expressive character of the front section. The vehicle will get 19-inch wheels with AMG lettering as standard and customers can opt from 19 to 21 inches in size. The rear end features a broad apron, diffuser, and two round twin tailpipes, which contribute to the sporty look.

As for the interior, it will get sport seats as standard along with black Artico man-made leather/ Dinamica microfiber with red topstitching. The vehicle will also feature the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system and five-drive modes – Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual.

More details about the AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe will be known post its official launch next month.