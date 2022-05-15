Maruti Suzuki to open new plant in Haryana; set to invest over Rs 11,000 crore

Maruti Suzuki has completed the process of allotment of an 800-acre site at IMT Kharkhoda in Sonipat district, Haryana, with HSIIDC (Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation). The carmaker previously had discussions with the government of Haryana for investment in a new manufacturing site for its proposed capacity expansion.

The first plant, with a manufacturing capacity of 2.50 lakh vehicles per annum, is expected to be commissioned by the year 2025. In the first phase, the investment would stand at more than Rs 11,000 crore. The site will have space for capacity expansion to include more manufacturing plants in the future.

Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki signed an MoU with the government of Gujarat to manufacture electric vehicles and batteries locally in the region. The brand currently has three production facilities in the country, including Manesar, Gurugram, and Gujarat. The latter is owned by Suzuki Motor Corporation which manufactures vehicles for Maruti on a contract basis.

