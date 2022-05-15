  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Maruti Suzuki to open new plant in Haryana; set to invest over Rs 11,000 crore

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Sunday 15 May 2022,18:56 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has completed the process of allotment of an 800-acre site at IMT Kharkhoda in Sonipat district, Haryana, with HSIIDC (Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation). The carmaker previously had discussions with the government of Haryana for investment in a new manufacturing site for its proposed capacity expansion.

            The first plant, with a manufacturing capacity of 2.50 lakh vehicles per annum, is expected to be commissioned by the year 2025. In the first phase, the investment would stand at more than Rs 11,000 crore. The site will have space for capacity expansion to include more manufacturing plants in the future.

            Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki signed an MoU with the government of Gujarat to manufacture electric vehicles and batteries locally in the region. The brand currently has three production facilities in the country, including Manesar, Gurugram, and Gujarat. The latter is owned by Suzuki Motor Corporation which manufactures vehicles for Maruti on a contract basis.

            Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
            Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ₹ 7.82 Lakh Onwards
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | vitara brezza | Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Maruti Suzuki to open new plant in Haryana; set to invest over Rs 11,000 crore

            Maruti Suzuki to open new plant in Haryana; set to invest over Rs 11,000 crore

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/15/2022 18:56:58

            Maruti Suzuki has completed the process of allotment of an 800 acre site at IMT Kharkhoda in Sonipat district, Haryana, with HSIIDC (Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation).

            New Mahindra Scorpio exterior design leaked ahead of launch

            New Mahindra Scorpio exterior design leaked ahead of launch

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/14/2022 16:02:47

            Mahindra recently began sharing teasers of the all-new Scorpio ahead of its launch that is expected to take place in the coming months. Now, a set of images that made their way to the web have leaked the exterior design of the upcoming SUV.

            New Range Rover Sport priced from Rs 1.64 crore in India

            New Range Rover Sport priced from Rs 1.64 crore in India

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/13/2022 16:32:10

            Land Rover unveiled the new Range Rover Sport earlier this week, which also marked the model’s global debut. The company has discreetly announced the prices of the SUV on its official website, which start at Rs 1.64 crore (ex-showroom).

            New-gen Mahindra Scorpio’s new official teaser out

            New-gen Mahindra Scorpio’s new official teaser out

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/13/2022 11:06:24

            Mahindra could launch the new Scorpio in a couple of months.

            Toyota Fortuner GR-S available in India at Rs 48.43 lakh

            Toyota Fortuner GR-S available in India at Rs 48.43 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/12/2022 18:50:01

            The Fortuner GR-S is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel motor.

            BYD partners with three EV charging network providers in India

            BYD partners with three EV charging network providers in India

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/11/2022 18:16:46

            BYD India will strengthen its charging footprint in partnership with Chargezone, Volttic, and Indipro. This tie-up is to address the re-charging needs of the e6 MPV across multiple cities and major highways in the country.

            Audi India appoints new dealer partner in Kerala

            Audi India appoints new dealer partner in Kerala

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/11/2022 16:22:13

            Audi India has announced PPS Motors as its new dealer partner in Kerala. This partnership includes the network of Audi Kochi, Audi Service Kozhikode, and Audi Service Trivandrum.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.54 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.18 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW i4

            BMW i4

            ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2022
            Jeep Meridian

            Jeep Meridian

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2022
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2022
            Volkswagen Virtus

            Volkswagen Virtus

            ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Mahindra New Scorpio

            Mahindra New Scorpio

            ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

            ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Hyundai Venue Facelift

            Hyundai Venue Facelift

            ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Citroen C3

            Citroen C3

            ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Tata Nexon EV Max

            Tata Nexon EV Max

            ₹ 17.74 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            ₹ 55.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda City eHEV

            Honda City eHEV

            ₹ 19.53 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki XL6

            Maruti Suzuki XL6

            ₹ 11.29 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

            Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

            ₹ 8.35 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars