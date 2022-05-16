  • location
            Toyota Hilux pickup deliveries commence in India

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Monday 16 May 2022,16:28 PM IST

            Japanese automaker Toyota has commenced deliveries of the new Hilux pickup to their customers across India. A brand dealership in the north handed over the country’s first Hilux to its owner a few days ago. It is available in three trim options — 4x4 MT Standard, 4x4 MT High, and 4X4 AT High.

            Toyota Hilux Left Rear Three Quarter

            Interestingly, the Hilux is one of the longest vehicles in the country in terms of length. It measures 5,325mm in length, 1,900 in width, and 1,815mm in height. Whereas, its wheelbase stands at 3,085mm.

            The key highlights of the Hilux include LED projector headlamps, fog lights, LED taillights, footboards, a large load bay, an analogue instrument cluster, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, leather upholstery for the seats, dual-zone temperature control, powered driver seat, HHA, downhill assist, an electronic differential lock, VSC, seven airbags, a cooled glovebox, parking sensors (front and rear), and a rear-view camera.

            Toyota Hilux Dashboard

            It gets a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine producing 201bhp and 420Nm, while it gives out 500Nm with AT. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

            Toyota Hilux
            Toyota Hilux ₹ 33.99 Lakh Onwards
            Toyota | Toyota Hilux | Hilux

