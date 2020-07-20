Maruti Suzuki to launch S-Cross Petrol in India on 5 August
The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol is all set to be launched in the country on 5 August. Bookings for the model, which was showcased for the first time at the 2020 Auto Expo, had unofficially begun in May.
Upon launch next month, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster and the Nissan Kicks. The model is expected to remain identical to its diesel-powered sibling, which was discontinued once the BS6 emission norms kicked in.
Under the hood of the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol will be a 1.5-litre K15B engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This motor will be available with a five-speed manual transmission as well as a four-speed automatic gearbox. Also on offer will be the company’s SHVS mild-hybrid technology.
