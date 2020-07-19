India-bound MY2021 Range Rover Sport unveiled: Everything you need to know

Nikhil Puthran Sunday 19 July 2020, 20:34 PM

The model year 2021 Range Rover Sport has received a fresh set of mechanical and features updates. As part of the update, the Land Rover Range Rover Sport gets new six-cylinder diesel engines along with special edition models to offer more choices to the customers. New special-edition models join the existing line-up with the HSE Silver, HSE Dynamic Black/HSE Dynamic Stealth and SVR Carbon Edition giving Range Rover Sport buyers more choice than ever. The existing HST gains another powerful engine option with a new D350 diesel.

New Special Edition highlights

The SV Premium Palette paint colour range, which offers lustrous colours and satin finishes, has now been refreshed with eight new colours including tourmaline brown, amethyst grey-purple and petrolix blue. Based on the HSE variant, the HSE Silver edition gets a suite of sophisticated shadow atlas exterior trim finishes, privacy glass and 21-inch gloss black and contrast diamond-turned alloy wheels fitted as standard. The HSE Silver edition is available in seven colour options, including new lantau bronze and hakuba silver, and two interior choices with front centre console cooler compartment and Meridian surround sound system. The HSE Silver is available with the most popular petrol or diesel engine for each market and a P400e PHEV powertrain in some markets.

The new HSE Dynamic Black edition is based on the HSE Dynamic variant. It features an exterior black pack, giving the Range Rover Sport extra road presence with matching 21-inch gloss black alloy wheels, privacy glass and an all-black interior. Finished in santorini black or carpathian grey with contrast roof, the HSE Dynamic Black / HSE Dynamic Stealth edition also benefits from a fixed panoramic roof, ebony premium headlining and Meridian surround sound system as standard.

The 567bhp SVR Carbon Edition is for high-performance customers and features extensive carbon fibre detailing. This edition gets exposed carbon fibre bonnet centre section, front bumper insert surrounds, main grille and vent surrounds, as well as a range of other carbon fibre exterior design details, carbon fibre interior trim finishers, exclusive SVR Carbon Edition treadplates, a carbon fibre engine cover and 22-inch gloss black alloy wheels.

Engine

The MY2021 Range Rover Sport will be available in multiple 3.0-litre diesel options, such as -

D250 - 245bhp and 600Nm of torque at 1,250 to 2,250rpm

D300- 296bhp and 650Nm of torque at 1,500 to 2,500rpm

D350 346bhp and 700Nm of torque at 1,500 to 3,000rpm.

The petrol engine range include:

2.0-litre, four-cylinder, P300 – 296bhp and 400Nm of torque at 1,500rpm to 4,000rpm

3.0-litre, six-cylinder P360 – 355bhp and 495Nm of torque at 2,000rpm to 5,000rpm

3.0-litre, six-cylinder P400 – 394bhp and 550Nm of torque at 2,000-5,000rpm

5.0-litre, V8 P525 – 518bhp and 625Nm of torque at 2,500 – 5,500rpm

5.0-litre, V8 P575 – 567bhp and 700Nm of torque at 3,500 – 5,000rpm.

A 2.0-litre, four-cylinder plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version is also available as the P400e – 398bhp and 640Nm torque between 1,500 – 4,000rpm. Interestingly, the P400e is believed to be the most efficient version of the Range Rover Sport. On fully electric mode it offers a driving range of 41kms. The PHEV features a 296bhp four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a 141bhp producing electric motor. Combined it generates a power output of 398bhp and reportedly delivers fuel efficiency of 30.3kmpl. The Mode 3 charging cable (available as standard in UK and European markets) offers a full charge in under three hours as compared to 7.5 hours when using a Mode 2 charging cable.

Features

The MY2021 Range Rover Sport will get the Nanoe PM2.5 cabin air ionisation feature, which claims to filter the harmful particulates in the cabin and can be controlled via a soft button, called ‘Purify’ within the touchscreen infotainment. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are offered as standard across all models, along with eight 4G Wi-Fi connections. The new embedded Spotify app also gives Spotify Premium subscribers instant access to millions of tracks and podcasts directly through Touch Pro Duo without the need to synchronise a smartphone with the vehicle. Depending on the market where the vehicle will be sold, Land Rover will offer 12-month subscriptions to Secure Tracker and Secure Tracker Pro as standard.