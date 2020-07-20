Kia teases Sonet ahead of world premiere in India on 7 August

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 20 July 2020, 18:06 PM

The new Kia Sonet sub-four metre SUV has been teased ahead of its world debut that will take place next month. The model has also been listed on the brand’s official India website. Upon launch that is likely to be held in September, the Kia Sonet will rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Mahindra XUV300 , Hyundai Venue , Tata Nexon , Ford EcoSport and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser.

The teaser video of the upcoming Kia Sonet includes a look at the rear profile and a silhouette of the front profile. The rear profile features LED tail lights, rear wiper and a reflector strip running the length between the tail lights. Also on offer are silver roof rails and a blacked-out shark-fin antenna. The front profile reveals a silhouette of the model along with the illuminated LED DRLs. This image, when enhanced, reveals a few details of the upcoming sub-four metre SUV, including the signature tiger-nose grille with black inserts and red highlights, LED DRLs, roof rails and head-rests for two occupants at the front and rear each.

Kia Sonet rear profile teaser

Under the hood of the new Kia Sonet could be a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual gearbox might be standard while a DCT and iMT could be available as an option on the 1.5-litre diesel variant and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variant respectively.

Previous spy images gave us a look at the rear profile of the production-ready Kia Sonet. Details regarding the interior of the model are scarce at the moment although it is expected to come equipped with features such as the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, UVO connectivity, flat-bottom steering wheel, ventilated seats and wireless charging.