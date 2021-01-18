Jay Shah Monday 18 January 2021, 19:11 PM

Maruti Suzuki had launched the Smart Finance service in December 2020 wherein customers can choose and purchase their preferred vehicle digitally and avail several finance options on the company’s website. This initiative was earlier available exclusively for Nexa customers and has now been extended to Arena customers throughout the country as well.

The company’s online portal will act as a facilitator between the customer and the finance provider. Maruti Suzuki has also expanded its financers and now includes State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Mahindra Finance, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, Cholamandalam Finance, Kotak Mahindra Prime, Axis Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Yes Bank, and HDB Financial Services.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said, “Maruti Suzuki is India’s first OEM to offer an online end-to-end real time car finance service facility. We are overwhelmed with the response to our Smart Finance platform from our NEXA customers. Now, we want to extend the ease of a car buying journey for our ARENA customers as well. The pandemic situation in the country has further increased the usage of digital platforms. With Smart Finance, we aim to reach out to a larger audience, assist them and make every stage of the loan process transparent.”

The Smart Finance service is available in 30 cities - Delhi, NCR, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Indore, Kolkata, Cochin, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Goa, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Surat, Vadodara, Ranchi, Raipur, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Vishakhapatnam, Udaipur, Kanpur, Vijayawada, and Dehradun.