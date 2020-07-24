Desirazu Venkat Friday 24 July 2020, 18:18 PM

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol will be offered in seven variants and across five colour options when launched in India on 5 August. The S-Cross range finally gets petrol power and was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The S-Cross is Maruti’s rival for the likes of the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Nissan Kicks and the Renault Duster . It’s expected to be priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh.

This updated S-Cross will be offered with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 103bhp/138Nm. A five-speed manual is standard with four-speed AT on select variants. This updated S-Cross will be offered in four trims, Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha of which the latter three get an automatic transmission also. Colour options for the S-Cross include blue, brown, grey, white and silver.

The top spec S-Cross gets touchscreen infotainment system with Maruti’s Smartplay studio, dual front airbags, climate control, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, leather upholstery and for the first time a colour MID in the instrument panel.