Hyundai Creta emerges as the bestseller in SUV segment in Q1 of FY2021

Nikhil Puthran Friday 24 July 2020, 18:24 PM

Launched in March 2020, the Hyundai Creta has been the highest-selling vehicle in the SUV segment for two consecutive months, May and June. Riding high on its success, the Hyundai Creta has now emerged as the bestselling SUV in India in the first quarter (Q1) of financial year 2021(FY'21).

Hyundai sold 10,419 units of the Creta in India in the Q1 of FY’21 with a market share of 38 per cent. Competing strongly in the segment, the Kia Seltos takes the second position with 8,725 unit sales in the same period, with a market share of 38 per cent. The Mahindra Scorpio holds 12 per cent of the market share in the SUV segment in Q1 of FY’21 with 3,287 unit sales.

Interestingly, the MG Hector has outsold the Tata Harrier by a fair margin in Q1 of FY’21. MG sold 2,539 units of the Hector, while Tata Motors sold 814 units of the Harrier in the first three months of the FY’21.

Under the current volatile market conditions due to the pandemic, car sales have been low for all car manufacturers, therefore it would be inappropriate to compare it with sales in the same period in 2019. The competition between the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos is expected to intensify in the months to come with the gradual improvement in the sales numbers.