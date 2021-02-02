Nikhil Puthran Tuesday 02 February 2021, 19:45 PM

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest car manufacturer leads sales with 1,39,002 unit sales in January 2021. The company has witnessed a mild drop in sales of about 842 units as compared to the same period in India last year. The top three sellers for the company last month were the Alto (18,260 units), Swift (17,180 units), and the WagonR (17,165 units).

Hyundai Motor India takes the second position in terms of cumulative sales with 52,005 unit sales in the country last month. Interestingly, the company has also witnessed 23.8 per cent growth in sales as compared to the same period last year with 42,002 unit sales. The top three sellers for the company last month were Creta (12,284 units), Venue (11,779 units), and the Grand i10 (10,865 units).

Tata Motors, the Indian utility vehicle manufacturer takes the third place with 26,980 unit sales in India last month. The Nexon, Altroz and Tiago are key contributors to the company’s sales in India. The exact sales figures for each of these models are yet to be revealed. It is worth noting that the company has registered an impressive 94.2 per cent growth with 26,980 units sold in January 2021 as against 13,893 units sold in the same period in 2020. Additionally, the company has also recorded the highest market share growth from 5.3 per cent in January 2020 to 8.9 per cent in January 2021.

Overall, the auto industry is witnessing a steady growth in sales in the new year and we expect to see a significant amount of improvement in car sales in the country in the days to come.