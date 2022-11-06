  • location
            Maruti Suzuki Baleno Coupe test mule spotted

            Nikhil Puthran

            Nikhil Puthran

            Sunday 06 November 2022,23:48 PM IST

            Ahead of its anticipated debut at the 2023 Auto Expo, the new Baleno Coupe has been spied testing once again. The updated model will debut with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades. Prima facie the new model appears to be taller than the Baleno hatchback. 

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno Coupe SUV Right Front Three Quarter

            The upcoming Baleno Coupe will get a redesigned front grille which is complemented by redesigned headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. Further, the vehicle will feature door-mounted ORVMs with turn indicators, a shark fin antenna, an integrated spoiler on a sloping roofline, a tailgate-mounted number plate recess, and black alloy wheels. 

            As for the interior, the upcoming Baleno is expected to get a redesigned dashboard. The feature list in the new model will include a 360-degree camera, head-up display, automatic climate control, and a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno Coupe SUV Rear View

            Mechanically, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno Coupe is expected to be powered by the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo engine options. At the time of launch, the vehicle is expected to be offered in both manual and automatic transmission options. 

            Image Source - GW

            ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            Maruti Suzuki Baleno Coupe test mule spotted

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno Coupe test mule spotted

            By Nikhil Puthran11/06/2022 23:48:49

            Prima facie the new model appears to be taller than the current Baleno hatchback

