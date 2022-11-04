Honda City facelift test mule spotted in India

The upcoming Honda City facelift was recently spied testing in the international market. This time around, the vehicle has been spotted on a flatbed in India, thereby indicating commencing local testing soon. Likely to be introduced sometime in 2023, the updated model is expected to receive a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades.

As seen in the spy shots, the heavily camouflaged model does not reveal too many details. That said, the City facelift is expected to get a redesigned fascia with a tweaked grille, revised bumper, and new fog lamp housings. Further, the rear profile is likely to get subtle upgrades for freshness. As for the interior, the vehicle will offer premium upholstery, a new infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a digital instrument cluster.

For convenience, the 2023 Honda City is likely to offer automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVMs, and connected car tech. Mechanically, the sedan is expected to continue being powered by the existing 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options. At the time of launch, the vehicle will be available in both manual and automatic transmission options.

More details about the Honda City facelift will be known in the days to come.

Image source - 91wheels

