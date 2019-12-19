Nikhil Puthran Thursday 19 December 2019, 13:30 PM

Maruti Suzuki has further expanded the Alto lineup in the country by introducing a new VXI+ trim for a price of Rs 3,80,209 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Maruti Suzuki VXI+ gets a SmartPlay Studio 17.8cm touchscreen infotainment system, enabled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The trim gets a dual-tone interior along with a set of modern safety features.

Mechanically, the Alto VXI+ gets a 796cc BS6 compliant petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The safety feature list includes - dual front airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with EBD, reverse parking sensors, speed alert system and seat belt reminder for both driver and co-driver.

Speaking on the occasion Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “At Maruti Suzuki, We have always strived to delight the first time car buyers with aspirational and modern features. In fact, 38-lakh strong Alto customers are a testament to people appreciating the timely upgrades and newness in the brand. The new Alto VXI+ with the Smart play Studio is tailor-made to offer a unique technology-driven experience to our customers. Alto VXI+ also carries forward the legacy of the Alto which is India’s best-selling car for 15 consecutive years. We thank our customers for their continued faith and trust.“