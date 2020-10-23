Mahindra Thar waiting period to go up to 22 weeks

Nikhil Puthran Friday 23 October 2020, 22:20 PM

Mahindra Thar was launched earlier this month at a starting price of Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). Since its launch, the company has already accumulated over 15,000 bookings, wherein 57 per cent are first-time car buyers and a large number of bookings are for the automatic variant. This time around, we learn that the waiting period for the Mahindra Thar is anywhere between four to 22 weeks. The longer waiting period can be expected mainly on the automatic diesel trims.

Mahindra Thar is available in AX Series – AX and AX Opt, and LX Series - LX manual transmission and LX automatic transmission. The AX Series can be had in either six-seat or four-seat layout with soft top, convertible top, and hard top options. The Mahindra Thar is available in six colour options - rocky beige, aquamarine, mystic copper, red rage, napoli black, and galaxy grey. To learn more about the latest generation of Mahindra Thar, click here.

Mechanically, the Mahindra Thar is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.0-litre mStallion 150 TGDi petrol engine produces 150bhp at 5,000rpm and 300Nm of torque between 1,250-3,000rpm. The automatic option produces 320Nm of torque between 1,500 – 3,000rpm. Customers can choose from the six-speed manual transmission and six-speed torque converter options. The diesel version gets a 2.2-litre mHawk 130 engine that generates 130bhp at 3,750rpm and 300Nm of torque between 1,600-2,800rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter option. A four-wheel-drive system with high and low reduction gear is standard across all variants in both petrol and diesel guise.